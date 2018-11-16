Image caption The attack happened in Shettleston on 13 October

A second person has been charged after a man was shot by two masked intruders at a flat in Glasgow.

A 42-year-old man was seriously injured when he was attacked inside a property on Wellshot Road, Shettleston, on 13 October.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.

Police said a 33-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Earlier this month, a 24-year-old man was also charged in connection with the shooting