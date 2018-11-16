New concerns over Pride Glasgow finances

Image caption Many people with tickets were unable to access the Kelvingrove venue at last year's event

A second report of alleged financial irregularities at Pride Glasgow has been made to police.

The current trustees informed Police Scotland of cash apparently unaccounted-for after this year's event.

Greater Manchester Police are already looking into concerns raised about electronic transactions associated with Pride Glasgow.

It is understood the sums involved amount to tens of thousands of pounds.

Pride Glasgow said it remained confident that the 2019 event would go ahead, although it is understood to owe a significant amount of money to Glasgow City Council.

Chris Lang, who chairs Pride Glasgow, said he and the other new officials became concerned about the organisation's finances soon after they took over following this year's event.

"The day we got access to the accounts, we contacted police right away," he said.

But, he added: "There will be a Pride event in Glasgow next year."

The initial report of irregularities concerned online payments and was referred to Greater Manchester Police.

The new report involved cash payments and is expected to be handled by police in Glasgow.

Image caption Ms Sturgeon addressed crowds on Glasgow Green after leading the march

Organisers of Pride Glasgow 2018 apologised "unreservedly" after the event, when people who had tickets were denied entry.

It followed a march through Glasgow city centre led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the most senior political figure in the UK to lead a Pride event.

Many people who had taken part in the parade joined a queue to get into the Pride festival at Kelvingrove Park.

Posts on the Pride Facebook page suggested no-one was being permitted entrance regardless of the form of ticket or wristband they possessed. This included VIP tickets sold at a higher tariff.

Facebook users said those stuck outside the event were warned a one-out-one-in policy may see a wait of several hours to gain entrance.

Some reported seeing people fainting and requiring medical attention as they queued in warm weather.