Image caption An inspection indentified "issues" with the fabric of the building

A centre that sterilises equipment for Glasgow hospitals has been closed after failing a safety inspection.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has confirmed 53 operations have been postponed at six different hospitals.

The problems were uncovered at the Cowlairs decontamination unit by independent inspectors from Lloyds Register Quality Assurance.

The health board said its overriding priority was patients and the centre would reopen "as soon as possible".

The concerns raised during the inspection relate to the fabric of the building.

Alternative supplies

The health board has another centre at Inverclyde Royal which will provide some short-term cover for the Glasgow area.

Other health boards are also providing assistance.

A statement issued by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "Our overriding priority is our patients. Every effort is being made to ensure that there is capacity using our own unit at Inverclyde and working with neighbouring NHS boards to deliver instruments for the programme of elective and emergency surgery over the days ahead.

"The majority of surgery is progressing as planned.

"Unfortunately we have had to notify a very small number of patients today that their operation has had to be rescheduled and arrangements are being made for these patients to be admitted as soon as possible."

Problems have arisen in the past with work carried out at Cowlairs, with operations being cancelled as a result.