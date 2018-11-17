Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found seriously hurt in Graham Street

A man has been left with serious injuries after a knife attack in Johnstone.

The 33-year-old was discovered in Graham Street at about 17:15 on Friday with injuries to his face and head.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley but then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is described as "serious".

Police believe there may have been a disturbance in the area.

Det Sgt Michael Lochrie said: "This was a very violent attack which has left the victim with very serious injuries.

"At this time we are trying to establish exactly what had happened prior to the assault taking place.

"I'm keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed any kind of disturbance or unusual activity as they may be able to provide information that could assist us in tracing the person or persons responsible."