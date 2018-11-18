Glasgow & West Scotland

Biker fighting for life after Rutherglen crash

A 24-year-old man has been seriously injured following a crash in Rutherglen on Saturday.

His Harley Davidson motorbike and a BMW car collided on Stonelaw Road, near the junction with Hamilton Road and Greenhill Road at about 14:50.

The man is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where his condition has been described as "life-threatening". The 29-year-old man driving the car was not injured.

Police want to speak to witnesses.

