A man has been seriously hurt after a disturbance in Ayrshire.

He had been walking along Main Street in Prestwick with a friend at about 02:15 when they came across a fight involving two groups of men.

The 50-year-old was assaulted by one of the men involved and fell back, striking his head on the pavement outside The Buf bar.

He was taken to Ayr Hospital where his condition is described by medical staff as serious.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and are treating the incident as serious assault.

Det Sgt Barry Walker from Ayr CID said: "A man is lying seriously injured in hospital and it is absolutely vital that we trace the individual responsible.

"Main Street would have been busy at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed a disturbance, or anything at all which could be of significance, to please get in touch."

The town's Christmas lights switch-on event due to take place in the area on Sunday, will go ahead as planned.