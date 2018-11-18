Image caption A legend unveiled: John Clark did the honours to reveal the tribute

A Celtic legend has been honoured with a statue in his Ayrshire home town.

Bobby Lennox is considered to be one of the club's greatest players, part of Jock Stein's Lisbon Lions side that won the European Cup in 1967.

The 75-year-old was present as his friend and Lisbon Lions teammate John Clark revealed the action figure in Saltcoats.

Hundreds of Celtic supporters and well-wishers turned out to show their appreciation to the veteran footballer.

The statue in the town's Countess Street is the result of two years of fundraising.

Image caption Humble and modest: Celtic paid tribute to one of its most successful players

The huge crowd turned out for the unveiling, which celebrated the player's achievements.

Lennox played for Celtic for almost 20 years and won the European Cup in 1967.

He scored 273 goals, 167 of which were scored in the Scottish league.

He won 11 League medals, eight Scottish Cup medals, and five League Cup medals as well as earning 10 international caps for Scotland.

Celtic paid tribute to the star on its website.

Image caption The memorial lists the achievements of Bobby Lennox

"Yet, despite his incredible success as a Celtic player, Bobby Lennox has always been a humble and modest man, no doubt proud of his achievements but never one to boast of them.

"It will be with immense pride that Bobby and his family will join with the people of Saltcoats for the unveiling of a statue in his honour."

Celtic Chief Executive, Peter Lawwell, was also present to mark the occasion.