Image caption Michelle McManus won Pop Idol in 2003

A man accused of assaulting singer Michelle McManus with a guitar case claims he was defending himself.

Derek McArthur, 43, allegedly hit the former Pop Idol winner with the music case at the Linen Bar on Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, on 22 January last year.

Court papers claim he assaulted the TV presenter and "did strike her on the head with a guitar case or similar implement, to her injury".

Mr McArthur, from Shawlands, denies the charge.

He was due to go on trial at Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court on Monday.

Defence lawyer Andy Aitken said his client's position is one of self defence.

'Self defence'

Mr McArthur claims he was attacked by another person and "he lifted his bag in self defence which struck the complainer to the face".

He also said a crucial defence witness had not been cited by the Crown and made a defence motion to adjourn.

Sheriff Barry Divers granted the motion and adjourned the trial until March next year.

Ms McManus rose to fame in 2003 when she was crowned winner of Pop Idol.

She is a newspaper columnist and joined the Loose Women panel as a guest panellist this year.

Ms McManus married Jeff Nimmo in Mallaig, Lochaber, last September, after a two year romance.