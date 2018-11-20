Truck driver seriously hurt in Dalry bridge crash
- 20 November 2018
A 61-year-old man was seriously hurt after the skip truck he was driving crashed into a bridge in North Ayrshire before colliding with a car.
The accident happened on the A737 at Dalry, near Carsehead Bridge, at about 16:10 on Friday.
The Mercedes truck was heading north when it struck the bridge and the oncoming BMW.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch.