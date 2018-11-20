Five children rescued from burning flats in Coatbridge
Five children were among those rescued from a burning block of flats by firefighters.
Emergency services were called to Stewart Court in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at about 01:00 on Tuesday.
A number of appliances were sent to the scene and safety advice was given to three people over the phone.
Crews rescued three children and an adult, before helping a further two children and two adults from the building.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the blaze had been extinguished but officers remained at the scene.
Police Scotland said a number of people were taken to hospital.