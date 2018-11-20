A man who repeatedly raped and sexually abused a young girl over a nine-year period has been jailed for six years.

James MacPhee first attacked the girl in Campbeltown, Argyll, in 1977 when she was six years old.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he confessed to police officers and local social workers earlier this year.

Judge Lord Burns told him: "You have pled guilty to the most serious sexual abuse which continued for nine years. The consequences have been immense."

A previous hearing was told the girl was crying when she was first attacked.

Traced by police

The court also heard how she had been badly affected by the abuse - including an incident where she had poured boiling water on her wrists.

MacPhee made a "disclosure" to a local social work department earlier this year that he had abused the girl.

The victim was later traced by police.

MacPhee was held by officers and later stated the attacks on the girl ended when she was 15.

He claimed he had not wanted to hurt her.

Robert Frazer, defending MacPhee, said: "He is fully aware of the consequences of his actions.

"He wishes to apologise to (the victim) for all the pain and distress caused."

MacPhee was also placed on the sex offenders list indefinitely.