The attack took place at a house in Lochgreen Avenue in Troon

Two armed men who attacked an elderly woman and her son in their home in South Ayrshire are being hunted by police.

The assault took place in Lochgreen Avenue, Troon, at about 17:05 on Sunday.

The woman suffered a cut to her hand while the man sustained a serious injury to his arm. They were treated in hospital before being released.

Police said the attack may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The suspects are both described as both being white. One was about 6ft tall, and of heavy build. He was wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket or parka-style coat with black trousers.

CCTV footage

The second man was in his mid-20s, about 5ft 5in tall and of medium build with light brown, chin-length hair.

He was wearing a light-coloured jacket or hooded top.

It is thought the men may have been using a small black car.

Det Sgt Jane Hogg, of Ayr Police Office, said: "This was a terrifying attack. We are continuing to investigate the motive behind this incident, however one line of inquiry is that it could have been a case of mistaken identity.

"Officers have been in Lochgreen Avenue in Troon speaking to people. They are studying CCTV footage from the local area to gather more information to identify the two men responsible."