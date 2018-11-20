Glasgow & West Scotland

Pedestrian dies in hospital after two-car crash

  • 20 November 2018
Police at the scene
Image caption Police at the scene of the accident on 10 November

A woman has died more than week after she was critically injured while standing behind her parked car.

The 55-year-old was on Fulton Street, Glasgow, at about 20:10 on Saturday 10 November when two cars collided and veered east.

Police said either one or both a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a blue Hyundai hit her after colliding at the junction with Bearsden Road.

The drivers, a 74-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, were not injured.

Police have appealed for information about the crash.

