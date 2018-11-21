A 76-year-old man is to stand trial accused of killing his wife by failing to get her medical help.

Neil Crilley is charged with the culpable homicide of Maureen Crilley at their home in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Prosecutors claim Mr Crilley knew his wife was "immobilised" and suffering from injury and infection.

His QC Tony Graham pled not guilty on his behalf at the High Court in Glasgow.

The charge states that Mr Crilley acted "culpably and recklessly" and with "utter disregard" by leaving his wife on the floor.

The 67-year-old is said to have been in need of "medical assistance" and unable to help herself.

The allegation spans between 1 July and 2 September 2017.

Mr Crilley is said to have failed to get "appropriate, timely and adequate" medical help, causing "unnecessary suffering".

The indictment states Mrs Crilley was so severely injured and infected that she died in hospital on 4 September 2017.

Mr Crilley also faces two separate charges of being threatening and abusive to his wife and another woman.

Lady Scott set a trial due to start next May and Mr Crilley's bail was continued.