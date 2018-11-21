Man due in court over street murder bid outside pub
- 21 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder bid in South Ayrshire.
Police were called to a disturbance on Main Street, Prestwick, at about 02:15 on Sunday and they found a 50-year-old man with serious injuries.
The incident happened outside The Buf bar and the injured man was taken to Ayr Hospital.
The man is due to appear before Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.