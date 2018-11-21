Glasgow & West Scotland

Man due in court over street murder bid outside pub

  • 21 November 2018
Image caption The incident took place outside the Buf in Main Street

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder bid in South Ayrshire.

Police were called to a disturbance on Main Street, Prestwick, at about 02:15 on Sunday and they found a 50-year-old man with serious injuries.

The incident happened outside The Buf bar and the injured man was taken to Ayr Hospital.

The man is due to appear before Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

