Operations are continuing to be postponed at hospitals across Glasgow following the forced closure of a decontamination unit.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde says cancelling scheduled surgery will allow staff to concentrate on emergency, trauma and urgent cases.

Remedial work is being carried out at the Cowlairs unit in Springburn.

The unit, which supplies operating theatres with surgical equipment, failed a safety inspection last week.

On Tuesday NHSGGC said staff were working to bring the unit back into operation as quickly as possible.

A spokeswoman said: "The environmental improvements have been made and we are currently conducting the necessary tests and checks to confirm that the unit can be re-opened."

The health board said it regretted the inconvenience caused to patients and will write to the those affected to reassure them they will be admitted shortly.

It also declined to elaborate on the nature of the cancelled operations, despite reports cancer patients have been affected.

NHSGGC has another centre at Inverclyde Royal which is providing some short-term cover for the Glasgow area.

Other health boards are also providing assistance.