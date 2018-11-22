Image copyright Google Image caption Mr McGowan's body was found in Whitecrook, Clydebank

A 42-year-old man has been charged over an assault on a man who was later found dead in West Dunbartonshire.

The body James McGowan, 49, of was discovered by police in the Whitecrook area of Clydebank on 4 November.

Detectives said the arrested man had been charged over an assault and attempt to rob Mr McGowan in Stockwell Place, Glasgow, that day.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.

Det Insp Grant Durie, of the major investigation team, said: "We continue to treat Mr McGowan's death as unexplained at this time and are still trying to piece together his movements prior to his death.

"I am reiterating my earlier appeal for anyone with information to get in touch."