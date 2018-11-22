Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital

A nurse is being treated for serious injuries after being stabbed in the grounds of a hospital in Ayr.

Ailsa Hospital in Dalmellington Road was put on lockdown at 10:15 following the attack, which is believed to have involved a patient.

The woman was taken to Ayr Hospital where her condition is described as serious but stable.

Police officers, supported by a police helicopter team and dog handlers, are conducting a search of the area.

NHS Ayrshire & Arran initially said no members of staff, patients or visitors would be allowed to leave the site.

The health board tweeted at 13:00 to say the lockdown had been lifted.

Extensive search

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers continue to carry out an extensive search of the local area.

"The car park of Ailsa Hospital remains closed as police inquiries are ongoing. The remainder of the hospital is open to staff and patients."

NHS Ayrshire & Arran said it was "assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors".

The local MSP, John Scott, told Holyrood during First Minister's Questions that a nurse had been stabbed by a patient.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "The health secretary has been able to advise me and our understanding is, let me stress this is our understanding, that injuries sustained by a nurse are not life-threatening.

"The police are fully involved in this because, obviously, the safety of staff and patients are of the utmost importance and will be driving everything that is being done."