A 28-year-old man has died after being found seriously injured in a street in the north of Glasgow.

The man, who has not been named, was discovered in Ashgill Road, Milton, at about 14:30 on Sunday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died in the early hours of Thursday.

Police, who are treating the man's death as suspicious, have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Scott McCallum, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "A man has lost his life after being found seriously injured in the street and it is absolutely vital that anyone with information about what happened to him, or who is responsible, comes forward.

"At this time it is unclear whether he was assaulted in the street or elsewhere and I would appeal to anyone who can help us establish the circumstances to come forward.

"I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Ashgill Road around 2.30pm on Sunday, or the hours leading up to the victim being found."