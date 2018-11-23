Image copyright Norddeutscher Rundfunk Image caption A still from Dinner for One starring Freddie Frinton

An internationally-famous comedy film featuring a British music hall star is set to receive its UK premiere - more than 50 years after it was made.

Dinner for One was filmed by a German TV company in the 1960s. It stars Freddie Frinton and was based on a show he performed in Blackpool.

Because it has been repeated so often in Germany it has a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

It will finally get its UK premiere at a comedy film festival in Campbeltown.

The 18-minute sketch, filmed in one take, features the late Mr Frinton as an elderly lady's butler.

It has been screened on German television every New Years Eve since the 1970s.

The Guinness Book of Records accords it the status of the most repeated programme ever.

Yet it has never been shown in a British cinema or shown in full on British television.

Mr Frinton's family have now given permission for it to be screened as part of the Scottish Comedy Film Festival's Slapstick Weekend which takes place at Campbeltown Picture House this weekend.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The film will be shown at the recently-restored Campbeltown Picture House

His son Mike said: "We, as family, are delighted that Campbeltown Picture House will be the first UK cinema to screen the legendary Dinner for One and that Freddie Frinton's comedy genius will be celebrated as part of the nationwide BFI season.

"Germany, and a large part of Europe, have been enjoying Dinner for One as an annual New Year treat for nearly half a century, and it makes us so proud that, finally, this perfect example of comedy timing can be appreciated over here.

"Dad would have been humbled to find himself in such illustrious comedy company."

Mike will be in Campbeltown for the screening.

Meet the Wife

Freddie Frinton was born in Grimsby and made his name as a music hall performer.

He came to broader fame as Thora Hird's co-star in the 1960s BBC comedy Meet The Wife but died in 1969 aged just 59.

The screening is a coup for Campbeltown Picture House which reopened a year ago after a £3m restoration.

The art nouveau cinema on the banks of Campbeltown Loch is one of the oldest cinema buildings in Europe.

Several other slapstick films are being shown as part of the festival. A public custard pie fight is also planned.