Man 'critical' after being hit by car in Paisley
- 23 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 64-year-old man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Paisley.
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway of Gallow Green Road, near the junctions with Maxwellton Street and Broomlands Street, at about 18:25 on Thursday.
He was hit by a Vauxhall Mokka being driven by a 50-year-old woman.
The man is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.