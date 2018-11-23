Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit by the car on Gallow Green Road

A 64-year-old man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Paisley.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway of Gallow Green Road, near the junctions with Maxwellton Street and Broomlands Street, at about 18:25 on Thursday.

He was hit by a Vauxhall Mokka being driven by a 50-year-old woman.

The man is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.