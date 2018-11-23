Glasgow & West Scotland

Sex attack on teenage girl in Glasgow city centre

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted in Glasgow city centre.

Police said the 17-year-old was attacked on Sauchiehall Street on Wednesday night.

East Bath lane, near the Buchanan Galleries shopping centre, was sealed off as police investigated the incident which happened between 21:30 and 22:30

