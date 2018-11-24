Man arrested over sexual assault in Glasgow city centre
- 24 November 2018
A 30-year-old man has been arrested over the sexual assault of a teenager in Glasgow city centre.
The 17-year-old girl was attacked on Sauchiehall Street between 21:30 and 22:30 on Wednesday.
East Bath Lane, near Buchanan Galleries shopping centre, was sealed off by police following the incident.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.