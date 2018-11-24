Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Sauchiehall Street

A 30-year-old man has been arrested over the sexual assault of a teenager in Glasgow city centre.

The 17-year-old girl was attacked on Sauchiehall Street between 21:30 and 22:30 on Wednesday.

East Bath Lane, near Buchanan Galleries shopping centre, was sealed off by police following the incident.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.