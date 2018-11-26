Image copyright Spindrift Image caption David Munroe admitted the attempted murder of his former girlfriend

A Glasgow man who tried to kill his ex-partner weeks after they split up has been jailed for seven years.

David Munroe attacked Nattassja Cairns after storming into her flat in Drumchapel in June.

He beat Ms Cairns, who is a mother, before grabbing a knife from a drawer and repeatedly stabbing her.

The 33-year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after previously pleading guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Lord Clark told him: "This was a deeply disturbing and vicious attack on a defenceless woman.

"It threatened her life and left her permanently scarred."

'What have I done'

Munroe - who already had a history of violence - will be supervised for a further three years after his release.

The judge also imposed an indefinite non-harassment order banning him from going near his ex or posting anything about her on social media.

The court was was told Miss Cairns had ended their six-year relationship in May.

She returned home on 27 June and Munroe was standing outside.

Prosecutor Greg Farrell said Miss Cairns ignored him - but went on to call a relative as she was "scared".

She eventually allowed him in as she was worried he would force entry.

But Munroe lashed out at his former partner, punching and kicking her in the flat.

He then got hold of a blade and repeatedly knifed her on the body.

Munroe fled after suddenly stating: "What have I done?"

Scarred for life

Miss Cairns was taken to to hospital with initial concerns she had a collapsed lung.

Mr Farrell said medics described her injuries as a "viable threat to life".

She was also treated for a large wound on her shoulder.

Miss Cairns spent several days in hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery, but will be left scarred for life.

Munroe was held after handing himself in to police.

The court heard that Miss Cairns remains "frightened he may seek to contact her in the future".

John McElroy, defending, said Munroe "bitterly regrets" what happened.

Lord Clark said the jail term would have been nine years and four months, but for the guilty plea.