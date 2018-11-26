Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Dumbarton Road

A man has died after being hit by a taxi as he crossed a road in Glasgow's west end.

The 61-year-old was struck by the car on Dumbarton Road, near the junction with Hayburn Street, at about 21:50 on Sunday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The road was closed for about four hours while police carried out an investigation at the scene.

The 66-year-old man who was driving the taxi was not hurt.

Sgt Nicola Taylor appealed for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

She also called on drivers who may have dashcam footage in the area at the time of the crash to contact police.