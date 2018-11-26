Man in court charged with Glasgow sexual assault
- 26 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.
It is alleged Ji Ren Lin, 30, attacked the teenager in East Bath Lane, in Glasgow city centre, on 21 November.
He made no plea when he appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Mr Lin was remanded in custody and is expected to appear for a full committal hearing next week.