Glasgow & West Scotland

Man in court charged with Glasgow sexual assault

  • 26 November 2018

A man has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

It is alleged Ji Ren Lin, 30, attacked the teenager in East Bath Lane, in Glasgow city centre, on 21 November.

He made no plea when he appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Mr Lin was remanded in custody and is expected to appear for a full committal hearing next week.