Car crashes into front garden in Glasgow
- 27 November 2018
A man and woman were taken to hospital as a precaution after their car crashed into a parked car and ended up in a garden.
The crash happened in Tantallon Road in the Shawlands area at about 19:40 on Monday.
Police Scotland put a cordon in place and a number of ambulances were at the scene.