Car crashes into front garden in Glasgow

  • 27 November 2018
Crashed car in garden Image copyright PA

A man and woman were taken to hospital as a precaution after their car crashed into a parked car and ended up in a garden.

The crash happened in Tantallon Road in the Shawlands area at about 19:40 on Monday.

Police Scotland put a cordon in place and a number of ambulances were at the scene.

