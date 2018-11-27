Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption The bird was spotted standing in the middle of four lanes of traffic

Glasgow motorists faced disruption during morning rush hour after a swan wandered onto the motorway.

The delays hit a main part of the M8 after the bird got onto the carriageway at J16 Craighall.

The swan was pictured standing in the middle of four lanes of extremely busy traffic.

Traffic Scotland tweeted there were delays "due to a swan just chillin' on the carriageway Traffic back to J21 Seaward Street".

Police were called to the scene to deal with the incident and the traffic problems were cleared.

The swan was later rescued but was found to be injured.

It was passed on to be cared for by the Scottish SPCA.