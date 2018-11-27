Image copyright Google Image caption The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Thursday but died on Tuesday morning

A 64-year-old man who was hit by a car in Paisley on Thursday of last week has died.

The man, named as Emanuil Paunov Asparhov, was struck by a Vauxhall Mokka being driven by a 50-year-old woman at about 18:25.

The incident happened while he was crossing the northbound carriageway of Gallow Green Road.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died on Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland are continuing inquiries to establish the circumstances of the crash.

They are appealing for the occupants of a dark coloured car who assisted at the incident to contact them.

Sgt Andy Mair said: "We know from inquiries carried out so far, a dark coloured car stopped and the male driver got out to assist at the incident, however he left before police arrived.

"I am appealing for this driver and any occupants of the car to contact us as they could have vital information.

"We are also appealing for any dash cam footage as it may have captured images which could assist us in our investigation."