Police are attempting to trace a man who sexually assaulted an elderly woman and targeted another in Bearsden in East Dunbartonshire.

He attacked an 81-year-old woman after trying to force his way into her home in Clathic Avenue at about 19:35 on Monday.

A man matching his description also tried twice to get into a woman's home in nearby Oransay Crescent.

Police have increased patrols in the area following the incidents.

The suspect is described as being of Asian appearance, aged between late teens to late 20s, about 5ft 9in tall and of medium build with dark hair.

'Same man'

Police said a similarly described man was acting aggressively and also trying to force his way into an elderly woman's property in Oronsay Crescent about an hour before the incident in Clathic Avenue.

A man who also fits the same description attempted to gain entry to the same house in Oronsay Crescent at about 20:00 on Saturday.

On both occasions the man left Oronsay Crescent and the woman was not assaulted.

Insp Ewan Henderson from Kirkintilloch Police Office said: "We believe the same man was present at the time of all three incidents and I would urge householders to be cautious if someone they are not expecting comes to their door.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Clathic Avenue around the time of the assault or in Oronsay Crescent at the time of the earlier incidents to contact Police Scotland.

"If you recognise the description of the man or have information about his identity please get in touch."