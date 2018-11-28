Man in hospital after serious assault in Ayr
- 28 November 2018
A man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Ayr.
Police said they received a report of a man being injured in the town's Main Street shortly before 05:30 on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown.
A spokeswoman said officers remained at the scene to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Main Street remains closed and diversions have been put in place.