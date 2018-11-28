Image copyright Google Image caption Main Street in Ayr has been closed while police examine the scene

A man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Ayr.

Police said they received a report of a man being injured in the town's Main Street shortly before 05:30 on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown.

A spokeswoman said officers remained at the scene to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Main Street remains closed and diversions have been put in place.