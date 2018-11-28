Image copyright Google Image caption The man was driving along the A83 when the crash happened.

An elderly man has died after his car came off the road and crashed into a field.

The 90-year-old was driving on the A83 south of Muasdale, Argyll and Bute, when his silver Skoda Karoq came to a halt at the south end of the village.

He was found at about 15:10 on Tuesday, however police believe the car may have been in the field for a number of hours.

Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.