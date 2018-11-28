Man, 90, dies after car crashes into Argyll and Bute field
- 28 November 2018
An elderly man has died after his car came off the road and crashed into a field.
The 90-year-old was driving on the A83 south of Muasdale, Argyll and Bute, when his silver Skoda Karoq came to a halt at the south end of the village.
He was found at about 15:10 on Tuesday, however police believe the car may have been in the field for a number of hours.
Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.