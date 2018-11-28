Scots hit by flooding amid Storm Diana

Image copyright N Moffat Image caption Drivers were left queuing on Isle of Arran amid stormy weather

Scots have been hit with flooding as the country braces for the arrival of Storm Diana.

Coastal roads on the Isle of Arran were left inaccessible on Wednesday due to strong winds and high tides.

Queues of traffic were seen on the road south of Corrie while water on some stretches was reported as knee deep.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place until 23:59 on Wednesday affecting Scottish Borders, Highlands and northern isles

The Met office warned commuters should expect some delays to public transport and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Meanwhile a yellow warning for rain affects the central belt, Grampian, Highlands and islands until 03:00 on Thursday,