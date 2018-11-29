Image copyright Police Scotland/Geograph Image caption John Scott's body was discovered in Bellahouston Park

The body of a 37-year-old man who had been missing for more than a week has been found in Bellahouston Park in Glasgow.

John Scott, from Denny near Falkirk, was last seen leaving Glasgow Royal Infirmary at about 12:30 on Tuesday 20 November.

His body was discovered at about 14:30 on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Scott recently moved to Denny from Glenboig in North Lanarkshire.

Sgt Greig McOustra said: "Our thoughts are with John's family and friends at this time and we will continue to provide them with all the necessary support they may require.

"I'd like to thank all of those who assisted with this investigation by coming forward with information and sharing our appeal online."