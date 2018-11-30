Man to stand trial charged with Tracey Wylde murder in 1997
A man is to stand trial charged with the murder of a woman in Glasgow more than 20 years ago.
Zhi Min Chen denies killing Tracey Wylde at her flat in Barmulloch in November 1997.
Prosecutors claim the 43-year-old bit Ms Wylde on the chest and struggled with her.
The murder charge further alleges Mr Chen compressed 21-year-old Ms Wylde's throat with his hand and then strangled her.
Mr Chen appeared for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow where his QC Donald Findlay pled not guilty on his behalf.
Lord Mulholland set a trial date for April 2019.