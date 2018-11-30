Image caption Mr Brown died following an incident on Radnor Street in August

A man and woman have denied murdering a 31-year-old man by stabbing him in the street in Clydebank.

Daniel Devlin, 46, and Donna Simpson, 39, are accused of killing Dominic Brown in the town's Radnor Street on 5 August.

Ms Simpson is also charged with attempting to murder another man, Stephen Morgan, by stabbing him in nearby Kilbowie Street on the same day.

Mr Devlin is further charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The accused, both from Glasgow, denied all the charges against them when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Mulholland set a trial for March next year.