Image copyright Spindrift Image caption The court heard John Dale already had convictions for careless and drink driving

A lorry driver has admitted causing the death of a 67-year-old woman in a head-on crash in South Ayrshire.

John Dale, 43, smashed into Mary Fulton's Skoda Yeti on the A77 near Girvan in November 2017.

Mrs Fulton, a retired social worker from Girvan, died at the scene.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Dale already had convictions for careless and drink driving. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in the new year.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Dale: "You have caused the death of a lady who was a mother and a gran.

"The family have been given a life sentence as a result of your driving."

'Erratic driving'

Dale, of Greenock, Inverclyde, worked with a haulage firm at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors stated his "erratic" driving came to the attention of other motorists on the A77.

He went on to cross double white lines and into the opposite side of the road.

Dale initially collided with a car driven by an 85-year-old woman.

Advocate depute Greg Farrell said, "less than a second" later, Dale's Mercedes HGV hit Mrs Fulton's Skoda.

'No medical issue'

He and other motorists tried to help but it became clear Mrs Fulton was already dead.

Dale was then found to be "in shock" and "hyper-ventilating".

He went on to tell another driver: "I did not see her."

The court heard potential factors such as being tired at the wheel or using a mobile phone had been discounted.

Euan Dow, defending, added checks had also been made to find out whether Dale had any unknown medical issue, but this was also ruled out.