Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Craig's girlfriend Stacey McClelland said his murder "should just never have happened"

The family of a Paisley father-of-three are calling for an inquiry into the circumstances that led to his murder.

James Wright stabbed Craig McClelland to death five months after removing his tag and breaching a home curfew.

Wright was jailed for life in June for killing the 31-year-old.

Two independent inspectorate reports have been published and the Scottish government intends to introduce a new law to tighten up the use of tags for convicted prisoners.

New rules on home detention curfews, which have been used in Scotland since 2006, were set out in October following Mr McLelland's murder.

'Disgusted'

Speaking to BBC Scotland News, Craig's girlfriend Stacey McClelland said his murder "should just never have happened".

"He murdered Craig when he was supposed to be in prison. There are no words. I don't even know what to say to that. I absolutely feel so let down and absolutely disgusted with the whole thing."

Ms McClelland thinks there should be a public inquiry. She said: "The public should know that Craig represents them. That night it could have been anyone who was murdered... unfortunately for us it was Craig."

She added: "The government failed to protect him by letting James Wright out on a home detention curfew.

"That really, really needs to be addressed because it's going to happen again... It would be in the best interests of the public to have a public inquiry."

Image caption Craig McClelland's girlfriend Stacey and his father Michael want a public inquiry

Craig's father Michael McClelland said the family found out that Wright had cut his tag off in the newspapers.

It was after this information was published, he said, that the Scottish government got in touch with the family: "Before that, we hadn't heard from the government at all. As soon as it came out that there was a tag involved and the guy was out, they couldn't get in contact with us quick enough...

"Michael Matheson ordered two reviews - one from prison authorities, one from the police. They have been done."

The government has said it will accept the recommendations of these reviews in full.

"When you look at the way the whole system was run, they couldn't really do anything else to be honest with you," added Mr McClelland.

Image copyright Facebook/Police Scotland Image caption James Wright (left) murdered Craig McClelland in an attack in Paisley

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "I thank the McClelland family for meeting again with me and representatives of the prison service and police. I listened very carefully to their concerns and will consider carefully the questions they have raised.

"The Scottish government is determined to support the family and to ensure lessons are learned and improvements are made.

He added: "Following publication of the two independent inspectorate reports into the Home Detention Curfew scheme, I previously met the family and advised that the Scottish government, the Scottish Prison Service and Police Scotland accepted all of the reports' recommendations. This includes considering making it a specific offence to remain 'unlawfully at large'.

"Our focus is on ensuring that relevant agencies, along with government, make real and demonstrable changes and I have asked both Inspectorates to review this progress in six months' time. I will update the family shortly on these developments."