Pensioner in knife-threat robbery attempt

Image copyright Google Image caption The 81-year-old raised the alarm at the NatWest bank in Ayr

An elderly man was threatened with a knife in his own home before being forced to drive to a bank to withdraw money.

Police are hunting for the man responsible for the "extremely distressing" assault on the 81-year-old in Ayr on Friday.

Detectives believe the suspect may have been watching his victim for days before the attempted robbery.

They said extra patrols would be put in place to reassure local residents.

Det Sgt Craig Semple said it was "absolutely vital" that the man responsible for the crime was apprehended.

Blue Jaguar

The incident happened at 11:45 on Friday when the pensioner answered the door of his home in Park Circus to the man.

He was carrying a knife and forced his way into the house, demanding money.

After making threats about his victim's family, the suspect forced the man into his blue Jaguar and ordered to drive to a nearby bank.

Police said the vehicle would have been seen on Race Course Road before stopping in Fairfield Road.

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim's blue Jaguar was parked outside the Fairfield House Hotel

The pensioner raised the alarm in the NatWest bank on Miller Road and the suspect is believed to have made off empty-handed in the direction of Ayr Shore.

Det Sgt Semple said: "This was an extremely distressing experience for the elderly man and thankfully he was not injured, however it is absolutely vital that we trace the individual responsible for this despicable crime.

"From inquiries carried out so far, we understand the suspect was seen in a lane behind Park Circus shortly before the incident took place.

"I would appeal to anyone who noticed a man matching the above description or anything at all suspicious in the area to please get in touch.

"I would also appeal for anyone who saw a Jaguar parked outside the Fairfield House Hotel, or a man running away towards Ayr Shore, to come forward."

The man was white, aged between 25 and 30 years old, clean shaven and well spoken.

He was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Det Sgt Semple added: "We believe the suspect may have also been observing the victim's movements at his home in the days leading up to the incident and I would urge anyone who has noticed any suspicious activity in the area recently to contact police.

"Extra patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to approach them.