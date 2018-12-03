Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck on Nitshill Road, at its junction with Darnley Mains Road

A 33-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Glasgow on Saturday.

The incident happened at 16:35 on Nitshill Road in Darnley, at its junction with Darnley Mains Road.

The car involved, a dark-coloured Seat Ibiza, failed to stop after the crash and continued westbound towards the Nitshill area.

Members of the public helped the injured man until emergency services arrived at the scene.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Sgt Kenneth Canavan, of the Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: "Nitshill road at Darnley Mains Road is a busy junction for both traffic and pedestrians. I would appeal to anyone who saw the crash happen, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

"I am also keen to hear from anyone who knows of a relatively new dark-coloured Seat car that is damaged, possibly missing a door mirror, or no longer parked at the usual place. Any information on this would greatly assist our investigation."