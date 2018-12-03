Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for two witnesses after the incident

A man threatened an Ayrshire Spar worker with a suspected firearm in a botched attempt to rob the shop.

Police were called to the incident at the Montgomerie Street branch in Tarbolton, at about 06:45 on Sunday.

The 57-year-old female worker was beginning her shift when a man wearing a dark balaclava confronted her at the back shutters.

He demanded that she open the door, but ran off on Park Road when the alarm rang.

The suspect is described as being white, 5ft 8in to 6ft tall, of slim build and with a local accent.

He was wearing a navy bomber jacket with silver/grey trim, dark trousers and was carrying a small, dark, sports holdall.

He is thought to have been sitting at the bus stop opposite the Spar for some time before approaching the worker.

Two witnesses

Officers are appealing for a man and woman who walked past him at about 06:00.

The man is described as being in his early 20s, with dark hair swept to the side and was wearing a tartan or checked shirt.

The woman is described as having long, dark hair and wearing a cream top.

Det Sgt Craig Semple, from Ayr CID, said: "Extensive inquiries are ongoing and in particular I would like to speak to a man and a women who walked passed the suspect at around 6am and appeared to stop and look at him.

"The suspect was not wearing the balaclava when he was waiting at the bus stop and I would appeal to anyone who noticed him sitting there, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."