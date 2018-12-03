Image caption Three men took part in the final assault in Queenslie Street

Police investigating three attacks by armed gangs in the north of Glasgow believe they may be linked.

The first attack on a 38-year-old man was carried out by four men with bladed weapons in the city's Dykemuir Street at about 20:25 on Friday.

A 53-year-old man was then seriously injured by three men in Red Road at about 12:35 on Saturday.

Three men also took part in the final targeted assault on a 32-year-old man in Queenslie Street at 16:30 on Sunday.

All three victims were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Two have since been released while the other is said to be in a serious condition.

A silver or grey van and a white car are thought to have been involved during the attack on Friday.

Dashcam footage

Detectives believe a dark-coloured hatchback - possibly a Ford Focus or Volkswagen Golf - may have been used by the men who carried out Sunday's assault.

One of the suspects is described as 5ft 3in to 5ft 4in, of skinny build and wearing dark clothing with the hood up.

The second was around the same height and build and was wearing a grey jacket with the hood up.

Det Insp Jim Bradley said: "We believe that the incidents are linked and the attacks on the three men were targeted.

"This type of mindless violence will not be tolerated and a dedicated team of officers are working to establish the full circumstances and trace the individuals responsible.

"We need the support of people in the north of Glasgow to find answers, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed any of the incidents to come forward.

"We would also appeal for any motorists with dashcams who were in these areas at the relevant time to check in case they have captured any footage which could be of significance."