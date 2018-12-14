Image copyright Rhonda Jones Image caption Gemma Jones (left) and her sister Rhonda (right)

A former Scotland footballer has launched a charity in memory of her sister, who took her own life following a decade-long battle with her mental health.

Rhonda Jones, who played more than 100 times for Scotland, launched You Are My Sunshine (Yams) in October to help people in their home town of Newarthill in North Lanarkshire.

Image copyright Rhonda Jones Image caption Gemma was diagnosed with a personality disorder

Rhonda, who captained Hibs to Scottish Cup victory in 2010, said Gemma's friends wanted to do something in her memory and raise money for a mental health charity.

"But we couldn't find charity that really supported us," said 39-year-old Rhonda, who retired from football two years ago.

"We didn't know who we were raising money for and I didn't want another family to go through this - we're only a wee village.

"We decided to call it You Are My Sunshine because that's the song Gemma sang to her son and daughter, and the song that was sung at her funeral.

"We thought it was fitting for people to have a bit of sunshine in their lives."

Image copyright SNS Group Sammy Turner Image caption Rhonda played won over 100 caps while playing for Scotland

Rhonda says Gemma, who died in September 2017, just before her 30th birthday, suffered for years without a clear diagnosis.

"Gemma was begging for help," said Rhonda,

"She was always told she was just depressed and suffered most of her teenage years right through until she passed.

"When she was on a high she would make poor decisions and be spending all of her money - then she'd say 'I don't know why I did that'.

"She was on various anti-depressants which I believe changed her towards the end.

"But I always thought we needed to find out what it was. She needed treatment."

Image copyright SNS Group Craig Williamson Image caption Rhonda played for Celtic, Rangers and Hibs women's squads

In 2017 the family sought help from a private physician, who concluded Gemma had Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD) - also known as Borderline Personality Disorder.

However, just months later, Rhonda received a phone call informing her Gemma had died.

She said: "We knew she suffered but it doesn't make it any easier when you get that phone call. We were shocked and broken.

"Everyone in the surrounding area said the charity was needed."

Yams aims to improve access to mental health services in the sisters' home town.

Volunteers use funds raised to run a drop-in service held every Monday at Brannock High School, which is staffed by mental health specialists.

The clinic runs in partnership with Choose Life and delivers free mental health courses to people in the community.

Since launching Rhonda estimates Yams has trained more than 300 people in subjects such as suicide awareness.

"It's difficult to stay motivated when you're trying to search for help yourself, especially someone who is suffering.

"If Gemma had help, I guarantee she'd still be here."

Dr Gary Tanner, NHS Lanarkshire's director of psychological services, told BBC Scotland the health board offers a "wide range" of treatments and support through community mental health teams and psychological services.

He added: "These [services] diagnose and offer treatment and support for a variety of complex disorders and conditions."