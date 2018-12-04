Image caption The shooting happened near the Blue Rupee restaurant

A man has been shot in a car park in Cambuslang.

The 37-year-old victim, who sustained serious injuries to his face, is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The gunman, who was wearing a high-vis jacket, got out of a BMW and fired at the victim, who was sitting in a van.

Police are treating the incident, which took place at about 17:30 on Monday in East Kilbride Road, as attempted murder.

The victim was waiting in his white Peugeot van in the car park of Taylors Veterinary Practice when the BMW 3 Series Coupe pulled up beside him.

The BMW passenger got out of the vehicle with a firearm and shot the victim through the window.

Image caption The victim was waiting in a car park

The victim then drove off from the scene, before stopping at the nearby Blue Rupee restaurant to raise the alarm.

At about 19:00 police were alerted to a vehicle on fire in a path near Cathkin Golf Club. It was believed to be the BMW involved in the incident.

Both the Blue Rupee and the veterinary practice were closed while police carried out inquiries.

Officers have urged anyone with information - particularly drivers with dashcam footage during the attack - to contact Cambuslang CID.

Det Insp Alan MacDonald said: "I would like to reassure members of the public that we believe this was a targeted attack on the victim and extensive inquiries are under way to establish why this happened and who is responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of East Kilbride Road, near to Taylors Veterinary Practice between 5.15pm and 5.45pm, or Cathkin Road near to the golf club between 5.15pm and 7.15pm, to contact police if they saw or heard anything at all suspicious.

"This crime will understandably be causing concern to the local community and there will be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

"I would urge anyone with information or concerns to approach officers on patrol who will be happy to assist you."