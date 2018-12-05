Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near junction 13 of the M74

A 29-year-old man has died after his car crashed off the M74 and down an embankment near Abington Services in South Lanarkshire.

The accident happened at about 02:00 as the man's Mazda Premacy was heading south.

Emergency services called to the scene at junction 13 of the motorway transferred the man to Wishaw General Hospital where he later died.

A 25-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved. The southbound carriageway was shut but has since reopened.

Sgt John Tait, of Police Scotland's Road Police Unit, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the M74 near to Abington in the early hours of this morning who may have seen this vehicle, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch."