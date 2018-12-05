Glasgow & West Scotland

Woman's death in Ayr treated as murder

  • 5 December 2018
Police activity at house
Image caption Police officers were called to the house early last Wednesday

The death of a woman whose body was discovered at a house in Ayr a week ago is now being treated as murder.

The woman, named as 41-year-old Ann McLean, was found dead inside a property in the town's Main Street early last Wednesday.

Officers were initially alerted to reports that a man was seriously injured at the same address.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them.

