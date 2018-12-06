Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened in Townhead Street in Strathaven

A 15-year-old boy has died in hospital four days after being struck by an HGV in South Lanarkshire.

The accident happened on Townhead Street in Strathaven at about 21:25 on Saturday.

The teenager was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where he died on Wednesday.

The driver did not stop at the scene but has since been traced. Police said at the time the driver may not have realised their vehicle had hit the boy.

A police spokesman said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.