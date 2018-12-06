A drugs courier and a dealer caught with £200,000 worth of cocaine in Glasgow have been jailed.

Police swooped as Ian Matthews, 37, handed over the drugs to 54-year-old Thomas Cairns in the city's Tollcross area last July.

When the cocaine was analysed, it was found to have a purity of 82%.

Cairns, from Tollcross, was jailed for 43 months at the High Court in Glasgow, while Matthews, from Paisley, was sentenced to 40 months.

Judge Lord Burns told the men: "You both pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, cocaine, over one day. It was a substantial amount with a high purity."

'No income'

The court had heard how former offshore worker Matthews got into debt through his own drug use after losing his job.

His defence counsel Jennifer Bain said: "His habit continued with no income to pay for it. His debt level spiralled out of control.

"He was asked to deliver a package and told he would receive a payment towards his debt."

Following the handover, police arrested Cairns outside his flat.

The cocaine was found wrapped in packages inside a bag which Matthews had given him.

Police seized a number of drug-related items from Cairns' home including cash, scales and drug debt lists.