Image caption The shooting happened near the Blue Rupee restaurant

Police have confirmed the car used in the shooting of a man in a car park in Cambuslang had been stolen nearly two months ago.

The BMW 420i was found burnt-out near Cathkin Golf Club following the attack on the 37-year-old man at about 17:30 on Monday.

It had been stolen from the Newton Mearns area on Thursday 11 October.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries to his face, is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Detectives have said they are "keeping an open mind about why the man was targeted".

But they believe it was not a random attack and the man was the intended victim.

'Very little information'

Det Insp Alan MacDonald, from Cambuslang CID, said: "Since my earlier appeal, we have received very little information from the public.

"If you have any information about this brazen attack or who may be responsible, please get in touch.

"If you have any information about who stole the car or its movements since it was stolen in October, please come forward."

The shooting took place as the victim was waiting in his white Peugeot van in the car park of Taylor Veterinary Practice.

The BMW pulled up beside him before a passenger got out with a firearm and shot the victim through the window.

The victim then drove off from the scene, before stopping at the nearby Blue Rupee restaurant to raise the alarm.