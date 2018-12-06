Image copyright Google Image caption The man demanded money after jumping into the woman's car in Athelstane Road, Knightswood

An 82-year-old woman was held at knifepoint by a man who jumped into her car in a Glasgow street and demanded money.

The pensioner was targeted in Athelstane Road, Knightswood, at about 08:40 as she got into her Peugeot.

The man fled after she drove towards some workmen nearby and rolled down her window to raise the alarm.

The suspect was aged between 35 and 45, around 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with short, dark hair and glasses.

He had a local accent and wore a beanie-style hat with a union flag design, a dark waterproof jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Con Mark Milroy said: "This was a terrifying experience for the elderly woman and thankfully she was able to seek help quickly.

"Extensive inquiries are under way to trace the despicable individual involved and I would appeal to anyone who noticed a man matching the description in Athelstane Road prior to the incident, or running along Anniesland Road afterwards, to please get in touch.

"I would particularly appeal to any motorists with dashcams who were in the area this morning to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance."